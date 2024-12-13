Two Hacked To Death Over Old Enmity In Multan
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 08:04 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Two persons were hacked to death and another sustained injuries after some accused attacked them with hatchets and sharp edged weapons over a land related enmity at Budhla Road here on Friday.
Complainant Abid Hussain told police, his son Amjad and cousin Mansha were going to consult a doctor when accused Rafiq, his wife Rubina, and his three sons Asif, Haseeb and Nauraiz, all armed with hatchets, ice breaking tool and sharp edged weapons, stopped them.
Sensing the danger, Mansha and Amjad tried to run towards their home for safety, however, accused chased them and attacked them leaving them severely injured. Three other persons also reached there and tried to save them but attackers also attacked them and left one of them injured.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said, a team of rescuers was sent to Budhla Road on information of injuries to three persons in an attack, however, one injured was already breathless when they reached the site.
Another person who was taken to a hospital by his relatives breathed his last there, the spokesman said, adding that they provided first aid one injured person identified as Shoaib and shifted him to Nishtar hospital for treatment. Bodies of deceased Mansha (45) s/o Ashraf and Amjad (27) s/o Abid were also sent to hospital for postmortem examination. The two had suffered deep cuts on their head and neck. The complainant said, the accused had attacked his family due to enmity over a land dispute.
Police said, they have registered case under sections 302, 148/149 PPC and started investigations.
