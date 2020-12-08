UrduPoint.com
Two Halls Sealed, 11 Get Notices On Illegal Construction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against illegal structures and wall chalking, the Metropolitan Corporation Multan (MCM) Tuesday sealed two halls and issued notices to eleven others on building illegal structures while encroaching upon state land.

Fine worth Rs 56,000 was also imposed on violators during campaign against encroachers, officials said in a performance review meeting chaired by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

The commissioner ordered stringent action against elements involved in wall chalking, saying that violators were diminishing the city's beauty for their business advertisements.

He also ordered to speed up operation against encroachment observing that while the operation was in progress on a daily basis, its impact on city was hardly visible.

He said that street lights be made functional in all union councils to curb crime rate and sought report from the committee assigned with the task. He also sought detail of MCM official residences and vehicles.

