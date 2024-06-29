Two Hand-grenades Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Hand-grenades and detonators were recovered during a search operation from a scrap warehouse in Misri Shah area here on Saturday.
According to the police, during the search of a truck in the warehouse, two hand-grenades were recovered and the detonators found in the warehouse and the bombs were defused.
The police said that a laborer was killed due to the explosion of a grenade in the same warehouse. Two people were detained from the warehouse and an investigation is ongoing.
