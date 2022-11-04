Two handcuffed accused shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Two handcuffed accused were shot dead in a judicial lockup by a policeman here on Friday.

Civil Lines police said two brothers Ramzan Ashraf, 40, and Zeeshan Ashraf, 25, of Chak No 226-RB Malkhanwala were in the custody of Saddar police in a murder case.

Today, the both brothers were locked in a judicial lockup when a police constable, Amir Vance, posted at Batala Colony police station gunned down them.

The constable took revenge of his cousin's murder who was shot dead by Ramzan and Zeeshan the last year.

RPO Moeen Masood and CPO Umar Saeed Malik reached the site and collectedforensic evidence.