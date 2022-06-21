UrduPoint.com

Two Hardcore Criminals Held

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 07:44 PM

The Rawalpindi Police after tireless efforts arrested two most wanted criminals from abroad who were involved in different murder cases

The arrested criminals who had fled abroad were identified as Waqas and Nadeem wanted in murder cases registered in New Town and Sadiqabad Police Stations.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, a police investigation team under the supervision of SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah worked tirelessly to trace the accused and arrest them in the UAE, adding that under his supervision Sub-Inspector Muzaffar Iqbal, Head Constable Bilal Qamar and Jahangir Khan went to UAE to arrest the accused.

The accused Waqas stabbed Haseeb to death in 2017 during a dispute in New Town Police Station area.

Six accomplices of accused Waqas have already been arrested and challaned while, the other accused Nadeem had shot dead as Farhan along with his wife Amna were arrested in the limits of Sadiqabad Police Station in 2021.

Moreover, the Rawalpindi Police also arrested three accused of murder in different cases registered in Sialkot, Gujarat and Sheikhupura and handed them over to the concerned police.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated police team and said that no one is above the law.

