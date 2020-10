(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Around two hardcore terrorists were killed and one apprehended by the security forces on Sunday in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.