Two-headed boy born in Badin Hospital

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A woman has given birth to a boy with two heads at hospital in Badin district.

According to details, a pregnant woman R/O of Mirpur Bathoro area of Sujawal district was brought to a Aaisha Moosa private hospital where she has given birth to a boy with two heads.

Senior Gynecologist Dr Nusrat Baboo Khati said that the condition of a newborn child is stable and the brain of the child was also visible in two heads as per ultrasound report taken after delivery of the woman.

He further said that more tests and treatment of child would be conducted with the advice of senior Doctors and guidance will be provided to child's parents to prevent two headed boy from severe complications.