Two Headmasters Suspended Over Violation Of COVID-19 Protocol

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:33 PM

Two headmasters suspended over violation of COVID-19 protocol

The District Education Officer (Male) Peshawar had suspended two primary school headmasters for not adopting precautionary measures at their respective schools and assembling students while declaring annual results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The District education Officer (Male) Peshawar had suspended two primary school headmasters for not adopting precautionary measures at their respective schools and assembling students while declaring annual results.

The spokesman of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar told media here Tuesday that Headmaster of Government Primary School Gari Qamar Din Gul Muhammad and Headmaster Government Primary School No 3 Hazarkhawani Nawab Ali invited students at schools ignoring the protocol of COVID-19 declared by the government.

He said Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar took notice of the matter and directed DEO to suspend the two Headmasters. He further ordered inquiry against the two headmasters against which the DEO constituted an inquiry committee.

The DC said that the two headmasters ignored the government guidelines issued in the wake of corona pandemic and gathered so many students for results, adding that more legal action would be taken against the two headmasters in the light of inquiry report.

