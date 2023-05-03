Two health facilities to be digitized

Two health facilities in the district would be digitized and the patients would be monitored at home with the help of e-belts, watches and mobile apps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):Two health facilities in the district would be digitized and the patients would be monitored at home with the help of e-belts, watches and mobile apps.

This was stated by the President and CEO of Telecom Foundation(TF) Syed Zomma Mohiuddin and the CEO of District Health Authority Dr Saadat Ali Khan during a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday.

Caretaker Minister for Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir was also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the MoU ceremony, Dr Jamal Nasir said that the process of digitization of the public health system had been appreciated by doctors and paramedical staff and would revolutionize the public health sector in the province.

On the occasion, President Telecom Foundation Syed Zomma Mohiuddin said that TF was working under the Ministry of IT and digitalizing the federal health and education sectors, while it would also provide the same skills to the Punjab.