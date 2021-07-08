Two heavily armed men arrested from lower courts premises

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Sharqi police here Thursday arrested two armed men when they tried to enter the premises of lower courts with heavy concealed arms.

Police said, five men who were entering the lower courts to attend a hearing when checked found having concealed weapons.

Police recovered four pistols, one Kalashnikov and three M4 rifles from their possession. The police when inspecting vehicles of the accused recovered four more pistols from secret compartments of carry van.

Police registered cases against two main accused identified as Shan Nawaz and Aizaz residents of Dalazak Road and shifted them to police station for further interrogation.