UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Heavily Armed Men Arrested From Lower Courts Premises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Two heavily armed men arrested from lower courts premises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Sharqi police here Thursday arrested two armed men when they tried to enter the premises of lower courts with heavy concealed arms.

Police said, five men who were entering the lower courts to attend a hearing when checked found having concealed weapons.

Police recovered four pistols, one Kalashnikov and three M4 rifles from their possession. The police when inspecting vehicles of the accused recovered four more pistols from secret compartments of carry van.

Police registered cases against two main accused identified as Shan Nawaz and Aizaz residents of Dalazak Road and shifted them to police station for further interrogation.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Police Station Vehicles Road Van From

Recent Stories

Experts’ opinion on vivo V21: Forget All Your Ni ..

7 minutes ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination ..

19 minutes ago

Huawei Education Summit held in collaboration with ..

20 minutes ago

TECNO successfully concludes the Khunjerab Pass Ph ..

22 minutes ago

England won the toss, opt to bowl first against Pa ..

26 minutes ago

This is women's moment in film, Jodie Foster tells ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.