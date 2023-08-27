Two held; 10 stolen motorcycles seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Police arrested two members of a bike thief gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and valuables.

A spokesperson said a team of the Cantonment police station caught two outlaws with 10 motorbikes and valuables. The gang was involved in dozens of motorcycle theft and robbery cases. A case has been registered against the accused while investigations are underway.