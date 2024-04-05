Two held, 11 motorcycles seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Sargodha Police busted a two-member thief gang and recovered 11 motorcycles .

According to the police spokesman, the accused were identified as Shahid Pervaiz and Usman Siddiqui, who during an interrogation, confessed stealing motorcycles and motorcycle-rickshaws from different parts of the district.