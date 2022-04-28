two held, 12 stolen motorcycles, vehicle recovered

Police have arrested two accused involved in motorcycles and vehicle theft and recovered drugs during crackdown from their possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two accused involved in motorcycles and vehicle theft and recovered drugs during crackdown from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Saddar Barooni Police arrested two accused Maqsood and Suleman and recovered 12 stolen motorcycles and vehicle from their custody.

Police also recovered 1.3 kg drugs from the accused.

Police have registered cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar said the other facilitators of the accused will also be arrested.

He said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence, action will be taken against the accused who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets.