Two held, 15 buses impounded on SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration got two persons arrested and impounded fifteen passenger transport buses on violation of SOPs meant to check spread of novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

District administration also imposed Rs 72,500 fine on violators.

Deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad appealed to the people to respect and practice SOPs as daily routine of their life to keep themselves and their respective families safe against novel coronavirus.