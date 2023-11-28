Two held; 20740 bottles, 1860 litres of liquor recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Faqirabad division police arrested two suspects working for a gang of inter-provincial liquor smugglers here while recovering 20740 bottles and 1860 litres of locally made liquor from two godowns on Dalazak road in Gul Abad area.

SP Faqirabad police Osama Amin Cheema said here Tuesday that the arrested accused were involved in filling bottles of imported brand with locally prepared liquor and supplying those bottles to Punjab and other areas of the country.

The accused were identified as Shehryar and Abid Khan residents of Peshawar, he said adding that during the operation, 62 bottles, 166 cotton of empty bottles and different types of empty bottles of international brands with stickers were also recovered.

He said that the police impounded a Suzuki vehicle which was being used by the accused for supplying liquor throughout the city. The accused were working for an inter-provincial network who had acquired two warehouses on Dalazak Road on rent for their illegal business, Osama Amin said.

APP/adi