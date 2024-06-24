Open Menu

Two Held, 7 Motorcycles Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Two held, 7 motorcycles seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Sargodha police busted a two-member thief gang on Monday and recovered seven mo­torcycles from them.

According to a police spokesperson,Laksian police during raids arrested Usman and Mustaqeem. During an interrogation, they confessed to stealing mo­torcycles from different areas of the district.

The police recovered seven stolen bikes worth Rs 555,000 from them.

An investigation is ongoing.

