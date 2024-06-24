Two Held, 7 Motorcycles Seized
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Sargodha police busted a two-member thief gang on Monday and recovered seven motorcycles from them.
According to a police spokesperson,Laksian police during raids arrested Usman and Mustaqeem. During an interrogation, they confessed to stealing motorcycles from different areas of the district.
The police recovered seven stolen bikes worth Rs 555,000 from them.
An investigation is ongoing.
