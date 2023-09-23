Open Menu

Two Held; 8 Stolen Motorcycles Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Two held; 8 stolen motorcycles seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore police with the help of Safe City cameras arrested a gang involved in street crime and motorcycle theft.

The police recovered eight stolen motorcycles, six mobile phones, stolen goods and several weapons from the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Umair Mukhtar and Saleem. A case has been registered against them.

SP Raza Tanveer said Safe City's cameras were immensely helping in combating criminal activities. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individual or activity in their vicinity to the emergency number 15.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Mobile Criminals From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

55 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

16 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

46 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan