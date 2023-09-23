Two held; 8 stolen motorcycles seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore police with the help of Safe City cameras arrested a gang involved in street crime and motorcycle theft.

The police recovered eight stolen motorcycles, six mobile phones, stolen goods and several weapons from the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Umair Mukhtar and Saleem. A case has been registered against them.

SP Raza Tanveer said Safe City's cameras were immensely helping in combating criminal activities. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individual or activity in their vicinity to the emergency number 15.