UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held After Dog Bites Child

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Two held after dog bites child

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The local police Tuesday arrested two accused after their dog allegedly bit a child while he was on way to school at Khangarh in district Muzaffargarh.

One Muhammad Nawaz had informed police that accused Shafiq and Nawaz had signaled their pet dog to attack his ten year old nephew while he was on way to school.

The dog attacked the boy causing him severe injuries. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the child to hospital for treatment.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Hassan Iqbal ordered police to arrest the accused. A police team led by Khangarh SHO Abdul Karim Khosa arrested the two accused and put them in the lock-up after registration of FIR.

Related Topics

Attack Police Muzaffargarh Khangarh FIR

Recent Stories

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

2 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

17 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

17 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

33 minutes ago

Love wins after decades passed

41 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.