Two held after dog bites child

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The local police Tuesday arrested two accused after their dog allegedly bit a child while he was on way to school at Khangarh in district Muzaffargarh.

One Muhammad Nawaz had informed police that accused Shafiq and Nawaz had signaled their pet dog to attack his ten year old nephew while he was on way to school.

The dog attacked the boy causing him severe injuries. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the child to hospital for treatment.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Hassan Iqbal ordered police to arrest the accused. A police team led by Khangarh SHO Abdul Karim Khosa arrested the two accused and put them in the lock-up after registration of FIR.