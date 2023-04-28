UrduPoint.com

Two Held After Encounter, Pistols, Snatched Phones Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Two held after encounter, pistols, snatched phones recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The SITE Super Highway police on Thursday arrested two alleged street criminals including one in an injured condition after an encounter and recovered two pistols, snatched mobile phones and cash from them.

According to police, the encounter took place near Gul Hassan Town.

The arrested accused were identified as Shakir and Aijaz.

The injured accused was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Mobile SITE Criminals From

Recent Stories

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

32 minutes ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

38 minutes ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

38 minutes ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Spanish Economy Mi ..

43 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

43 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to W ..

Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to WTO - President

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.