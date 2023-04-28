Two held after encounter, pistols, snatched phones recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The SITE Super Highway police on Thursday arrested two alleged street criminals including one in an injured condition after an encounter and recovered two pistols, snatched mobile phones and cash from them.

According to police, the encounter took place near Gul Hassan Town.

The arrested accused were identified as Shakir and Aijaz.

The injured accused was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment and started further investigation.