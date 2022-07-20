UrduPoint.com

Two Held; Arms, Drugs Recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Chowdhawan Police, during an operation against arms and drugs dealers, arrested two persons and recovered arms and hashish from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, the police teams led by SDPO Abid Iqbal and SHO Aurangzeb Khan conducted a successful operation against arms and drug dealers.

SHO Aurangzeb Khan, during duty patrol and blockade, arrested one Inayat Ullah and recovered one Kalashnikov with ammunition from him.

While in another operation, 515 grams of hashish was recovered from the notorious drug dealer accused Khair Muhammad.

The case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act.

