Two held; arms, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Friday claimed to have arrested two accused recovering drugs, weapons and ammunition from their possession during different actions in the limits of Mulazai police station.

According to a police spokesperson, the district police, following the clear instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad regarding zero tolerance policy against crimes, intensified the crackdown against anti-social elements.

A police team led by Malazai Police Station SHO Raffi Ullah Khan arrested two accused including Amir Zaman son of Mosam Khan resident of Amakhel and Awal Seer son of Ali Badshah resident of Badinkhel.

The police also recovered two rifles, two pistols and eight cartridges, 435 gram hashish from their possession.