Two held, arms, drugs recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) SHO Cantt Islamuddin on Sunday arrested two criminals during the operation in Nusrat Khel.

During the operation, along with the police force, 2 Kalashnikovs, dozens of cartridges, and 326 grams of drug ice were recovered from the possession of the detained persons.

Cases have been registered against both accused at the Cantt police station.

