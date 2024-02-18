Open Menu

Two Held, Arms, Drugs Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Two held, arms, drugs recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) SHO Cantt Islamuddin on Sunday arrested two criminals during the operation in Nusrat Khel.

During the operation, along with the police force, 2 Kalashnikovs, dozens of cartridges, and 326 grams of drug ice were recovered from the possession of the detained persons.

Cases have been registered against both accused at the Cantt police station.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Mul ..

PSL 9: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

6 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

12 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

21 hours ago
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

21 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

21 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

21 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

21 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

21 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan