Two held, arms, liquor recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The West Zone Police on Monday arrested two suspects including a street criminal and a liquor seller in separate actions.

According to spokesman for West Zone Police, both the accused were arrested by Surjani Town police station.

An alleged accused identified as Muhammad Rizwan was arrested from Kaneez Fatima Society after recovery of 10 bottles of liquor from his possession.

In another action, the Surjani Town police station arrested an alleged street criminal identified as Wakeel son of Anees from Northern Bypass. The police also recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Cases under relevant sections against both arrested had been registered and further investigations were underway.