Two held as video of torture goes viral

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested two persons on the charges of torturing a 65 years old man after a video of torture of an elderly man went viral on social media.

Police sources said that the victim Ghulam Abbas was beaten severely by influentials of the area over some old enmity and kept making torture video and it uploaded on social media in order to 'give lesson to family and clan of the victim'.

Followed viral video showing the torture, DPO Hassan Iqbal took notice and ordered to nab the accused immediately.

SHO Kot Addu City Police Station arrested the 2 out of 6 accused persons appearing in the video and the search was continued to round up the rest of their accomplices.