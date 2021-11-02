Two held, drugs seized:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Tuesday arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

A team of Atta Shaheed police station conducted raids in its jurisdiction and arrested Nazar Hussain and Tahir Hussain and recovered 1.5-kg hashish and 210-gram heroin from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.