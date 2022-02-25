UrduPoint.com

Two Held During Crackdown On Sheesha Center

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Police raided a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of the Bani area and arrested two accused besides recovering arms and weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Police raided a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of the Bani area and arrested two accused besides recovering arms and weapons from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, Airport Police carried out an operation and arrested two accused namely Muhammad Haseeb and Hamid Hasnain.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation. It is to be mentioned here that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

More Stories From Pakistan

>