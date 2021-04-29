Two held during raid on Sheesha Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have raided at `Sheesha Center' on Thursday in the jurisdiction of Rawat area and arrested two persons besides recovering Huqa, color flavor and weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have raided at `Sheesha Center' on Thursday in the jurisdiction of Rawat area and arrested two persons besides recovering Huqa, color flavor and weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Rawat Police carried out operation and arrested two accused identified as Abid Khan and Samair Ali.

Police team recovered `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.