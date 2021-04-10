Two held during search operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Saturday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from them during a house-to-house search operation, launched here in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from them during a house-to-house search operation, launched here in Sillanwali police limits.

According to a police spokesman, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police, along with other law-enforcement agencies officials, conducted biometric identification of more than 30 people and searched 10 houses in Chak No136-NB, and its surroundings and arrested two accused and recovered two pistols of 30-bore from them.

Further investigation was under way.