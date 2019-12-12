UrduPoint.com
Two Held During Search Operation In Multan

Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:38 PM

Two held during search operation in Multan

The police arrested two suspects during house-to-house search here in the precincts of two police stations late Wednesday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) -:The police arrested two suspects during house-to-house search here in the precincts of two police stations late Wednesday night.

Police said on Thursday their teams combed the area and checked vehicles in the areas of Saeed Colony,Nawan Shehr,United Church and other churches respectively in the premises of Cantt and Qutabpur police stations.

Police teams after searching dozens of houses and accomplished bio-metric identification of 58 people.The teams arrested two suspects and recovered liquor and cash worth Rs 47690 from gamblers during the search operation.

Further investigation was underway from the arrested suspects,police sources said.

