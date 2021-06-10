UrduPoint.com
Two Held; Explosive Material Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:23 PM

Two held; explosive material recovered

Police have arrested two accused and recovered explosive material from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two accused and recovered explosive material from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He informed that 50 kg explosives, nearly 5000 meters long wire and 2500 detonators were recovered from their possession.

Saddar Wah police team conducted an operation and held the accused namely Rehman Wali and Ashraf Khan besides recovering explosive material and other items. Police registered a case and started investigation, he added.

SP Potohar appreciated the police team which conducted raid.

