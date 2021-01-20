Two held, factory sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed a factory and arrested two accused for manufacturing substandard cotton seed cake 'Khal Banola'.

Assistant Commissioner Numan Ali with livestock officials conducted a raid at Rana Khal Banola factory in Tandlianwala area, said official sources here Wednesday.

Substandard raw material was being used in manufacturing while the team seized also chemical colours, cotton waste, polished rice and other material in huge quantity and sent samples to a laboratory.

During checking, the accused harassed the team to which the police arrestedtwo accused and others fled. A case was registered under the Punjab Animal Stuff andCompound Feed Act.