Two Held; Five Kg Charras, 27 Bottles Liquor Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Friday arrested two accused besides recovering five kg charras, 27 bottles of liquor and 24 tins beer from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Naseerabad police held a bootlegger namely Qadoos and recovered 27 bottles of liquor and 24 beer tins.

In another raid, Naseerabad police rounded up a drug peddler namely Bilal and seized five kg charras.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects and the investigations have been launched against them.

