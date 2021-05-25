Two held for aerial firing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two persons on the charge of aerial firing, in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police station.

The accused identified as Mohsin and Zubair from Shahabpura were arrested for resorting to aerial firing to create panic in the area.

Police have also recovered a kalashnikov, a pistol and several bullets from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.