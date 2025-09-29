Two held for aerial firing

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Thikriwala police on Monday arrested two youth on the charge

of aerial firing and uploading its video on social media.

According to police, Nadir Javaid and Muhammad Umar, residents

of Chak No.

275-JB resorted to aerial firing with sophisticated

weapons which created unrest and chaos in the area. The

accused also uploaded the video on social media.

On information, a special team was constituted who conducted

a successful raid and arrested both the accused along with weapons

used in the firing.

Further investigation was underway.