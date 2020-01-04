Two held for aerial firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madina Town police arrested two persons on the charge of jubilation firing during a marriage function on Friday late night

FAISALABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Madina Town police arrested two persons on the charge of jubilation firing during a marriage function on Friday late night.

Police said on Saturday that Rana Muhammad Umar was arrested from Edan Valley for resorting to aerial firing in jubilation at a marriage function.

On receiving information, Madina Town police registered a case against the accused including groom Rana Umar, his father Rana Babar and guests Zohaib Alam, resident of Negehban Colony and Saqib Rafi resident of Jaranwala.

The police arrested Zohaib and Saqib and started investigation.

