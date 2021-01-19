Two held for aerial firing, displaying weapons on social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Two men were held by police on Tuesday for aerial firing and displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

A police spokesman informed that two accused namely Azhar Mehmood and Mujtaba resorted to aerial firing, displaying their weapons openly and uploading its video on social media, a police spokesman.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SPDO, Saddar circle conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police Station and arrested the accused.

The police also recovered arms, ammunition from their possession.