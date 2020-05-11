Two held for aerial firing, displaying weapons on social media

The police have arrested two accused on the charge of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The police have arrested two accused on the charge of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Nauman and Muhammad Hussain residents of Airport, resorted to aerial firing, displayed their weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay. Therefore, a special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered two pistols and bullets from their possession.