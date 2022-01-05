Two held for aerial firing in rawalpindi

Local police have arrested two persons on charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Local police have arrested two persons on charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

After receiving the information a special team under the supervision of SP Potohar, conducted raid in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station and arrested the accused Hamza Sadiq and Hamza Hassan for resorting aerial firing, displaying weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.

Police also recovered arms used in the crime and a case has been registered against the accused.

SP Potohar said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law, adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would dealt strictly.