Two Held For Aerial Firing, Uploading Video On Social Media

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 10:36 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested two persons on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, informed police spokesman.

The accused Nauman and Majid resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of ASP Saddar conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station and arrested the accused.

Police also recovered arms used in crime and a case has been registered against both of them.

The ASP Saddar said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would dealt strictly.

City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail appreciated the performance of police team and said that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.

