Two Held For 'assaulting' Woman In Kasur
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault and kidnapping of a woman in the Kanganpur area of Kasur, on Thursday
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault and kidnapping of a woman in the Kanganpur area of Kasur, on Thursday.
According to the police sources, the victim, Khalida Bibi a resident of Lalu was returning home from the fields when the suspects identified as Ashraf and others attacked her.
They reportedly tied her to a tree and assaulted her.
When her two sisters attempted to rescue her, they were also beaten by the suspects.
District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Isa Khan responded swiftly to the incident, directing Station House Officer Zulfiqar Bhatti to apprehend the accused.
Following this, the Kanganpur police successfully arrested the two suspects and further investigations were underway.
APP/zaf/378
