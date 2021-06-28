Two held for buying subsidy token from farmers illegally

Two persons were caught for illegally buying subsidy token from simpleton farmers in Gogera area

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were caught for illegally buying subsidy token from simpleton farmers in Gogera area.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Okara Shahbaz Akhtar along with Assistant Director Agriculture Riaz Anjum along his team on Monday carried out a successful operation near Akbar Morh area in Gogera and caught Iqbal and Ismail for illegally buying subsidy token from simpleton farmers.

The Deputy Director called Gogera police and handed over the accused to the police.

The accused were minting hundreds of thousands of rupees every month by buying subsidy tokens from farmers only for Rs 200.

Police also seized hundreds of tokens and empty bags of fertilizers from farmers.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.