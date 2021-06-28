UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held For Buying Subsidy Token From Farmers Illegally

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:44 PM

Two held for buying subsidy token from farmers illegally

Two persons were caught for illegally buying subsidy token from simpleton farmers in Gogera area

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were caught for illegally buying subsidy token from simpleton farmers in Gogera area.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Okara Shahbaz Akhtar along with Assistant Director Agriculture Riaz Anjum along his team on Monday carried out a successful operation near Akbar Morh area in Gogera and caught Iqbal and Ismail for illegally buying subsidy token from simpleton farmers.

The Deputy Director called Gogera police and handed over the accused to the police.

The accused were minting hundreds of thousands of rupees every month by buying subsidy tokens from farmers only for Rs 200.

Police also seized hundreds of tokens and empty bags of fertilizers from farmers.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Okara From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi previews Sharjah Oasis for Techno ..

2 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s re-export trade amounted to AED467.5 bn ..

2 minutes ago

Falls again mar Tour de France as Merlier wins sta ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather to prevail in city during next 4 ..

2 minutes ago

KP Govt to release 100 percent development funds f ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 9 more lives, infects 431 others

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.