Two held for child abusing in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two persons on the charge of child abuse.

Muhammad Arif informed Sahiwal police that Ashiq and Usman aka Sunny Shah of Jhara tehsil Sahiwal had allegedly committed unnatural offense with his 10-year-old nephew in the room of a mosque and fled the scene.

Taking notice, DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar directed the Sahiwal police station to immediately register a case and arrest the accused.

SHO Sahiwal Police Station along with teamraided the houses of accused and arrested them.

Further investigation was underway.