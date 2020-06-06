UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held For Child Abusing In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:33 PM

Two held for child abusing in Sargodha

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two persons on the charge of child abuse

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two persons on the charge of child abuse.

Muhammad Arif informed Sahiwal police that Ashiq and Usman aka Sunny Shah of Jhara tehsil Sahiwal had allegedly committed unnatural offense with his 10-year-old nephew in the room of a mosque and fled the scene.

Taking notice, DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar directed the Sahiwal police station to immediately register a case and arrest the accused.

SHO Sahiwal Police Station along with teamraided the houses of accused and arrested them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sahiwal Sargodha Mosque

Recent Stories

PM shares Dr. Iqbal’s poetry, urges youths to ab ..

20 minutes ago

Price of 20kg flour increased by Rs 50, now retail ..

37 minutes ago

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

50 minutes ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

53 minutes ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

55 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman demands govt to ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.