Two Held For Collecting Funds For Banned Organization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Two held for collecting funds for banned organization

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists affiliated with a proscribed organization who were collecting funds for their organization

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists affiliated with a proscribed organization who were collecting funds for their organization.

According to In-charge Anti-Terrorism Financing Unit of CTD Rafaqat Ali told that two of a banned Sipah-e-Sahaba were arrested from Scheme-33 area of the megalopolis.

Arrested were identified as Zakir Hussain and Zameer Hussain. Both arrested were brothers. The CTD also recovered collected cash and receipts from them.

The accused revealed that they had been collecting funds for Sipah-e-Sahaba since 7 to 8 years. The accused were being further investigated.

