Two held for decanting gas illegally

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The police have arrested two shopkeepers for running an illegal business of gas decanting.

The police on Friday said officials conducted raids at Jhanabad and Shahpur Saddar and arrested two shopkeepers - Muhammad Asif and Javed.

The police recovered gas cylinders and other equipment and registered cases against them.