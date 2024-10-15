Open Menu

Two Held For Decanting LPG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi district police under an ongoing operation against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to a police spokesman, New Town Police arrested Nabeel and Ismail for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

SP Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja commended police team swift action, stated that the crackdown will be continued against criminals who endanger the lives and properties of people.

He made it clear that such businesses of LPG agencies will be sealed.

