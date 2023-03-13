Two held for decanting LPG illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested two shopkeepers for decanting Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and seized their businesses after recovering gas cylinders and other related equipment from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Monday.

Ganjmundi police held two accused Suleman and Salahuddin for refilling gas cylinders illegally.

Police have registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokar appreciated the performance of police teams and said the operations will continue against law-breaking elements.