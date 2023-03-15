Two held for decanting LPG illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two shopkeepers for decanting Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and shot down their businesses after recovering gas cylinders and other related equipment from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police held 02 accused Usman and Irfan who were refilling gas cylinders illegally.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of police team said that operations will be continued against law-breaking elements.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 26 professional beggars. According to police spokesman, the professional beggars were held from different areas of the city.