UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Decanting LPG Illegally

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Two held for decanting LPG illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two shopkeepers for decanting Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and shot down their businesses after recovering gas cylinders and other related equipment from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police held 02 accused Usman and Irfan who were refilling gas cylinders illegally.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress. SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of police team said that operations will be continued against law-breaking elements.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 26 professional beggars. According to police spokesman, the professional beggars were held from different areas of the city.

Related Topics

LPG Police Rawalpindi Progress Gas From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of North Macedoni ..

UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

17 minutes ago
 LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to ar ..

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

29 minutes ago
 Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

1 hour ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

2 hours ago
 NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.