Open Menu

Two Held For Deducting Amounts From Pay Draft Under CM's Ramzan Package

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Two held for deducting amounts from pay draft under CM's Ramzan Package

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Police registered cases against a retailer and an agent for deducting amounts from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Ramzan Nighaban Package.

According to the district administration spokesperson ,Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed Khan conducted raids in Chowk Azam area and arrested a retailer Abu Bakar Naseemullah and agent Muhammad Mujahid alias Jugnu for unlawfully deducting Rs.

500 from the pay draft,said official sources here on Tuesday.

Further legal proceedings were underway.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

2 hours ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

10 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

11 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

11 hours ago
 ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaz ..

ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

11 hours ago
 Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

11 hours ago
 Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

11 hours ago
 Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on Ma ..

Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan