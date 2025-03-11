LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Police registered cases against a retailer and an agent for deducting amounts from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Ramzan Nighaban Package.

According to the district administration spokesperson ,Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed Khan conducted raids in Chowk Azam area and arrested a retailer Abu Bakar Naseemullah and agent Muhammad Mujahid alias Jugnu for unlawfully deducting Rs.

500 from the pay draft,said official sources here on Tuesday.

Further legal proceedings were underway.