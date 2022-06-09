Two held for displaying weapon on social media

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Jalilabad police have arrested two youngsters for uploading videos on social media while holding weapons in their hands during separate raids conducted here on Thursday.

According to police sources, accused Muhammad Shah Zaman and Shakeel Aziz uploaded videos on social media while holding weapons in their hands violating the government orders regarding ban on display of weapon.

The police took action on the videos and arrested both of them and recovered from weapons from their possession during separate raids.

Separate cases have been registered against them, police sources added.