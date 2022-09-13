UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Displaying Weapon On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Two held for displaying weapon on social media

City police have arrested two youngsters for uploading videos on social media while holding weapons on their hands

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :City police have arrested two youngsters for uploading videos on social media while holding weapons on their hands.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah, the City Police arrested two youngsters Bilal and Muhammad Asif.

The arrested accused uploaded their videos on social media application Tiktok while holding weapons in their hands.

The police recovered the weapons from their possession and registered separate cases against them.

The DPO has directed police officials to continue action against those who displaying weapon on social media under zero tolerance policy.

He urged masses to inform police through emergency helpline 15 in case of any suspicious person or activity around them.

He said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

